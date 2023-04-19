Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,754 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,582 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

NYSE F opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

