Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,337 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

