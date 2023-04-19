Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 107,092 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,727.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

