Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.20.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $315.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

