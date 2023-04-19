Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 19.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMAY opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.