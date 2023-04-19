Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.