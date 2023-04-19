Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 37,357 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 248.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

