Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572,326 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 794.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

