Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 346 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.4% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.42. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

