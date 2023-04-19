Analyzing Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems 8.69% 21.55% 15.91%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A EPAM Systems 0 3 10 0 2.77

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Versus Systems and EPAM Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $403.08, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and EPAM Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.11 million N/A N/A N/A N/A EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 3.53 $419.42 million $7.08 41.69

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

