InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of InvenTrust Properties worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,113,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,397,000 after purchasing an additional 255,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,631,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $20,038,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVT. TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

IVT stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.69%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

