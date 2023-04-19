Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1151891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

