Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 1151891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.
Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
Further Reading
