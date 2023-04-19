AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,867 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,744,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 159,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

