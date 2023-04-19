AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,921 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TTE opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

