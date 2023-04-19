AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 190,622 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

PJAN opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.