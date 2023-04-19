Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $863.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

