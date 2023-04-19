Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 61,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFD opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.