Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 261,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 123,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.49%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

