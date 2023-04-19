Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAA. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,988,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

