Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $216,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

