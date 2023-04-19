Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 78,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

MAIN opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

