Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $190.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.