Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.74.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $141.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $142.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

