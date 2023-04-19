loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.74. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 25,326 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

loanDepot Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,400.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,400.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 684,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 972,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,095. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

