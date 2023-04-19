loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.74. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 25,326 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
loanDepot Trading Up 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of loanDepot
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 117,680 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
See Also
