Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 2,749 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after buying an additional 271,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after purchasing an additional 360,362 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Bank of America upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

