Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 943,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,762 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 248,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

