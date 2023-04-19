Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

