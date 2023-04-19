Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,867 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,874,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,670 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Articles

