Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Barton Investment Management increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 610,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 507,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,062,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,361,904.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -123.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $139.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.