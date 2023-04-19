Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

NYSE:RS opened at $253.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

