Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,310,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,947,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,000 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Playtika alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $130,000.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.54 million. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.