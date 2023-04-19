Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Up 23.2% in March

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $803,786.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,982,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $803,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 974,125 shares in the company, valued at $20,982,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,790 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,857. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.