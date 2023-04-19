Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Textron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Further Reading

