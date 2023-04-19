Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Up 22.9% in March

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Textron Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:TXT opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
Textron Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
Insider Transactions at Textron
In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Textron
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Textron
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.