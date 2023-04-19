RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RNG opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

