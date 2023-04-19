Argonaut Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$536.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.53.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

