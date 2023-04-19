Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Reduced by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 5.29. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$15.63 and a one year high of C$25.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

