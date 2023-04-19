Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 588,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 3.3 %

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Shares of RELL opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.