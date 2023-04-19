Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 588,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Richardson Electronics Trading Down 3.3 %
Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 12.83%.
Richardson Electronics Company Profile
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richardson Electronics (RELL)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.