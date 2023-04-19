B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 30.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

RILY opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, with a total value of $78,178.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.85 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,228.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,394.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 110,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,033 in the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

