Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.