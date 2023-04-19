Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shell Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shell Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell (SHEL)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.