Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 529,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unifi Stock Performance

UFI stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Unifi has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.64. Unifi had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unifi will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unifi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,628 shares in the company, valued at $676,129.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Archibald Cox, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,708.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,129.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unifi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Unifi by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Unifi by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 138,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifi by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

