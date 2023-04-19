Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.40.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of ABX opened at C$26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.24. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.13%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.