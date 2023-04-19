Analysts Set Expectations for SPX Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 16th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,657 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock worth $3,626,421 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

