Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

SAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

SAND stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Orion Resource Partners USA LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,328,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after buying an additional 8,319,993 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,885,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

