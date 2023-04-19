Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,391.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,391.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693 over the last three months. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 60.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.