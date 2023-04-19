Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.02.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.