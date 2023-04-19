RPT Realty Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $808.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 725,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

