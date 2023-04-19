Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rallybio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rallybio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rallybio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Rallybio Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $164.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -2.05.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14.

Insider Transactions at Rallybio

In other news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rallybio by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rallybio by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rallybio by 631.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rallybio by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

