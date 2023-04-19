KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.69.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.