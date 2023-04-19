Research Analysts Set Expectations for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 49.75%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.8 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,913 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,131.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.