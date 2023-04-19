Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issued By National Bank Financial

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter.

New Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $901.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 31.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

